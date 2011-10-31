MADRID Oct 31 Spain's 1,000-megawatt Almaraz II nuclear power station was back on line and running at 88 percent of capacity on Monday morning, operators said.

Seven of Spain's eight nuclear plants were running at or near capacity by 1000 GMT and generating 6,315 MW between them, or 19.5 percent of total demand, data from national grid manager and regulator CSN showed.

(Reporting By Martin Roberts)