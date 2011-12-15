* 160 MW plant closed in 2006; dismantling complete 2016
* Reactor to be fully dismantled
* Total estimated cost 170 mln euros
By Martin Roberts
ALMONACID DE ZORITA, Spain, Dec 15
Spanish nuclear plant is now halfway through a rare project to
completely dismantle a commercial reactor, in what may become a
common move in Europe after Japan's Fukushima disaster.
Manuel Rodriguez, who is in charge of dismantling the Zorita
plant 100 km east of Madrid, estimated that only about a dozen
reactors have been completely dismantled, mainly in the United
States and Germany.
So far, most decommissioned nuclear plants have left
reactors intact and have covered them with protective shells,
with plans to dismantle them several decades in the future.
"The trouble with that is you will have to dismantle it in
50 or 60 years' time, by when much of the building material will
have deteriorated, and using staff who no longer know the
plant," Rodriguez said.
"As it'll have to be dismantled sooner or later, it's best
to do so now."
Zorita was Spain's first commercial nuclear plant when it
opened in 1968 and produced a relatively modest 160 megawatts,
equivalent to about 0.2 percent of the country's current
generating capacity.
The plant owned by Gas Natural Fenosa produced
electricity until 2006, when the Socialist government ordered
its closure as part of a drive to shut older nuclear plants and
make way for a booming renewable energy sector.
SPENT FUEL
Spent fuel from the reactor has been encased in a dozen
four-metre-high drums, each weighing 100 tonnes, which will be
confined on site until Spain builds a centralised fuel dump,
expected by 2017 or 2018.
The cooling towers have also been demolished, and in
November state-owned nuclear fuel firm Enresa began to dismantle
radioactive installations as part of a 170 million euro ($220.2
million) project due for completion in 2016.
Enresa finances its dismantling projects from a fund, to
which power utilities contribute regularly.
By contrast, German media have estimated that the
decommissioning of Germany's 17 reactors will cost about 18
billion euros. Earlier this year the German government decided
after Fukushima to shut all its nuclear power plants over the
next decade.
Enresa has also decommissioned a research reactor and the
1,000 MW Vandellos I plant, where it had to leave the reactor
standing until 2025, by which time its radioactivity levels will
have fallen enough for work to continue.
"Vandellos I was much more complex, because of its design
and its layout," Rodriguez said.
Spain has eight nuclear plants remaining, which supply about
20 percent of the country's electricity. Seven are expected to
stay in service until at least the 2020s, when they will have
reached a benchmark 40-year lifespan.
The outgoing Socialist government has ordered the Garona
reactor to close in 2013, when it will turn 42, but incoming
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said he will allow the plant to
continue running.
($1 = 0.7721 euros)
