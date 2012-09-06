MADRID, Sept 6 Nuclenor, which runs the 460-megawatt Santa Maria de Garona nuclear plant in Burgos, said it will not ask for permission to continue running the plant until it knows the outcome of energy reform due this autumn.

In July, the Industry Ministry revoked an order to close the plant in 2013, giving Nuclenor the opportunity to apply for a licence to run the plant until 2019.

Yet Nuclenor said in a statement late Wednesday that while the plant, which is the oldest in Spain, met safety requirements it could not be sure if the plant would remain economically viable after the government presents its energy reform.

Energy sector reform has been delayed through the summer and may now be presented in September. It is expected to set higher taxes on electricity providers as the government battles to reduce its public deficit, and a 24 billion euro ($30.25 billion) energy tariff deficit.

Nuclenor said it would apply to continue running the plant as soon as government assurances over its viability were given.

Nuclenor said it would need to make an investment of around 120 million euros in order to keep the plant running. ($1 = 0.7935 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Alison Birrane)