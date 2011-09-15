UPDATE 1-As coal shortfall looms, miners enjoy unexpected boom
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
MADRID, Sept 15 All eight of Spain's nuclear power stations have passed stress tests conducted at the request of the European Union following the Fukushima disaster in Japan earlier this year, the CSN nuclear watchdog said on Thursday.
"As set out in the CSN's preliminary report, the planning and measures proposed by the operators are deemed adequate," the CSN said in a statement. (Reporting by Martin Roberts; editing by James Jukwey)
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.