* Current permits expire on Oct. 2

* Most plants seen running until at least 2020s

* Nuclear provides 20 pct of Spain's electricity

MADRID, Sept 23 Spain has renewed 10-year operating permits for two 1,000 megawatt nuclear power stations which were due to expire shortly, an Industry Ministry official said on Friday.

The government has resisted calls since the Fukushima disaster to modify its policy of renewing permits for all seven of Spain's nuclear plants which have been running for less than 40 years, as long as the CSN regulator rules they are safe.

Draft legislation introduced by the government would provide for most of the country's nuclear power plants to run until at least the 2020s.

"Nuclear power is irreplaceable in Spain because it accounts for 20 percent of electricity output. It has to be undertaken looking at alternatives which do not increase CO2 emissions," Industry Minister Miguel Sebastian said in testimony to the Spanish Senate on Sept. 13.

The CSN had previously approved requests to renew the permits for the Asco I and Asco II plants, which would have run out on Oct. 2.

Enel-owned Endesa has a 100-percent stake in Asco I, and 85 percent of Asco II, with Iberdrola holding the other 15 percent.

The CSN's decision is not legally binding unless it rules a plant is unsafe and the Industry Ministry has the last say on permit renewals.

The ICV political party based in Catalonia -- the northeastern region which is home to Asco I and II -- said the Socialist government had failed to live up to electoral campaign pledges to replace nuclear power with Spain's significant renewable energy sources.

"There are alternatives to nuclear power, what is lacking is political will to implement them," ICV spokeswoman Nuria Buenaventura said in Spain's lower chamber of parliament on Wednesday.

Spain has ordered the 460 MW Garona nuclear plant to close in 2013, by when it will have been running for 42 years.

Opposition leader Mariano Rajoy, whose People's Party is expected to win elections called for Nov. 20, has said he will allow Garona to stay open, although the PP has not committed to building new nuclear plants.

Spain has become the world's fourth-largest producer of renewable wind power and a major producer of solar in a bid to cut its greenhouse gas emissions and hefty dependence on imported fuels.

However, the government has cut back drastically on generous subsidies for renewables in recent years as it battles to slash a budget deficit and convince investors its public finances are in order. (Reporting By Martin Roberts; editing by James Jukwey)