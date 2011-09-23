* Current permits expire on Oct. 2
* Most plants seen running until at least 2020s
* Nuclear provides 20 pct of Spain's electricity
MADRID, Sept 23 Spain has renewed 10-year
operating permits for two 1,000 megawatt nuclear power stations
which were due to expire shortly, an Industry Ministry official
said on Friday.
The government has resisted calls since the Fukushima
disaster to modify its policy of renewing permits for all seven
of Spain's nuclear plants which have been running for less than
40 years, as long as the CSN regulator rules they are safe.
Draft legislation introduced by the government would provide
for most of the country's nuclear power plants to run until at
least the 2020s.
"Nuclear power is irreplaceable in Spain because it accounts
for 20 percent of electricity output. It has to be undertaken
looking at alternatives which do not increase CO2 emissions,"
Industry Minister Miguel Sebastian said in testimony to the
Spanish Senate on Sept. 13.
The CSN had previously approved requests to renew the
permits for the Asco I and Asco II plants, which would have run
out on Oct. 2.
Enel-owned Endesa has a 100-percent stake in Asco
I, and 85 percent of Asco II, with Iberdrola holding
the other 15 percent.
The CSN's decision is not legally binding unless it rules a
plant is unsafe and the Industry Ministry has the last say on
permit renewals.
The ICV political party based in Catalonia -- the
northeastern region which is home to Asco I and II -- said the
Socialist government had failed to live up to electoral campaign
pledges to replace nuclear power with Spain's significant
renewable energy sources.
"There are alternatives to nuclear power, what is lacking is
political will to implement them," ICV spokeswoman Nuria
Buenaventura said in Spain's lower chamber of parliament on
Wednesday.
Spain has ordered the 460 MW Garona nuclear plant to close
in 2013, by when it will have been running for 42 years.
Opposition leader Mariano Rajoy, whose People's Party is
expected to win elections called for Nov. 20, has said he will
allow Garona to stay open, although the PP has not committed to
building new nuclear plants.
Spain has become the world's fourth-largest producer of
renewable wind power and a major producer of solar in a bid to
cut its greenhouse gas emissions and hefty dependence on
imported fuels.
However, the government has cut back drastically on generous
subsidies for renewables in recent years as it battles to slash
a budget deficit and convince investors its public finances are
in order.
(Reporting By Martin Roberts; editing by James Jukwey)