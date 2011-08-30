(Corrects ranking of shareholders in paragraph 10)

MADRID, Aug 30 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex has promised Spain's government that its pact with Sacyr SVO.MC to boost control over oil firm Repsol (REP.MC), will not endanger its "Spanishness," an Industry Ministry source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Spanish Industry Minister Miguel Sebastian called in representatives of both companies and the Mexican ambassador to explain the voting block of nearly 30 percent they plan to create in Repsol, which would dwarf the stakes of other shareholders.

Sebastian told Reuters earlier in parliament that the government did not plan to intervene in their plans but wanted certain assurances about the management of the group.

"The only thing which worries us is to guarantee the Spanishness of Repsol. Repsol is an important company which is strategic for Spain and has been very well managed up to now," Miguel Sebastian said in the corridors of Spain's parliament.

Pemex and Sacyr, have said they want to take powers away from executive chairman Antonio Brufau by creating the post of chief executive officer, as well as changing Repsol's strategy to increase its stockmarket valuation. [ID:nN1E77S1C0].

Repsol shares were up 3.94 percent at 1450 GMT. Markets focused on the potential benefits to Sacyr, which surged 10.5 percent.

Sacyr, which borrowed heavily to build its 20 percent stake in Repsol, has clashed with Brufau before, when its chairman Luis de Rivero confronted Repsol's decision to cut dividends in 2009.

Brufau is a popular chairman credited with turning Repsol from a localised mostly refining-focused group to a strong, more globalised integrated oil group with attractive upstream interests.

Spanish builder Sacyr is Repsol's largest shareholder with about 20 percent of the oil company, while Pemex controls 4.8 percent but Pemex plans to raise this to just under 10 percent before the shareholders pact comes into effect.

A pact between two of Repsol's key shareholders could isolate its other major shareholder, Savings bank La Caixa, which holds about 12 percent, as well as Repsol's fragmented remaining shareholders.

"I don't see an attempt to change the ownership of the company with a takeover bid, I see an attempt to control the management of the company more to the benefit of Pemex and Sacyr," a Madrid-based analyst said.

