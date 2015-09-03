MADRID, Sept 3 A Spanish pensioner has placed a
newspaper advertisement offering 5,000 euros ($5,600) to any
employer who would hire his 39-year-old son, a "desperate"
unemployed father of one.
"Pensioner offers 5,000 euros to company who hires his
unemployed son, qualified, responsible and hard-working with
good references, pay negotiable according to contract, absolute
discretion," the advertisement in El Heraldo de Aragon newspaper
said.
Concerns about Spanish unemployment, the second-highest in
Europe at 22.4 percent, are at the centre of the campaign for a
general election to be held in December.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, ahead in polls but expected to
fall short of a majority, is seeking to overcome scepticism that
an economic recovery is truly filtering down.
The pensioner, a retired lawyer, told the newspaper he could
not watch his son suffer without doing anything.
"The advert might look undignified, but I lost my sense of
shame a long time ago," said the pensioner, who did not want to
give his name. His son has been unemployed for several months.
Many families are like his - they have ridden out a six-year
economic crisis thanks to the pensions of older members.
Spanish pensions rose 8.3 percent between 2008 and 2012,
government statistics show. By contrast, incomes of people aged
30 to 44 --the biggest group in the working-age population--
fell 2.8 percent as millions lost their jobs or took wage cuts.
"In the newspaper classified section, Mariano Rajoy's
recovery," Pablo Echenique, a leading member of the
anti-austerity party Podemos, said in a message on Twitter
accompanying a photo of the ad.
The pensioner, who could not immediately be reached for
comment, told the newspaper that he had got around 20 calls, and
most had not mentioned the money he offered.
($1 = 0.8982 euros)
(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Larry King)