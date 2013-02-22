MADRID Feb 22 Spain's Deputy Prime Minister
Soraya Saenz de Santamaria on Friday said it was important to
adopt new measures to reform the country's public pensions
system.
"Regarding pensions, we need to keep working on this
issue... Now the moment has come to reach a deal and implement
new measures," Saenz de Santamaria said at a news conference
following the weekly cabinet meeting.
The European Commission said on Friday Spain would miss by a
wide margin its deficit goals for 2013 and 2014 unless it
adopted new, tough structural measures.
Although the Commission did not specify the measures it
wants the country to implement, a reform of Spain's public
pensions system is one of its long-standing demands.