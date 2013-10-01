MADRID Oct 1 Spain will use 11.6 billion euros ($15.70 billion) of the pension reserve fund in 2013 to pay pensions, Labour Minister Fatima Banez said on Tuesday.

Banez said the government, which is in the process of overhauling the pension system to make it more sustainable, had already tapped the fund for 5.5 billion euros and would need a further 6.1 billion euros.

The total amount in the reserve fund at the moment was 59.4 billion euros, she said.