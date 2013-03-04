UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, March 4 Spain's Pescanova share trading suspension will be lifted at 0730 GMT, the securities regulator said on Monday, after trade was halted last week as the fishing firm filed for insolvency.
The company started insolvency proceedings on March 1, joining other firms struggling to stay afloat in a drawn-out recession in Spain. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources