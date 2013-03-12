MADRID, March 12 Spanish fishing company Pescanova said on Tuesday it had detected discrepancies between its accounts and its bank debt.

The stock market regulator suspended trading in its shares shortly before the statement.

Galicia-based Pescanova, which catches, processes and packages fish on board factory ships, said in a statement released to the stock exchange that its auditor, BDO Auditores, was looking into the discrepancies. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)