UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, March 1 Spain's stock market regulator suspended trading in fishing firm Pescanova's shares on Friday after the company failed to release results before an end of February deadline.
Pescanova said in a statement it had not posted results because it was waiting to close a deal to sell part of its salmon farming business.
The company, based in the northern city of Pontevedra, said if the deal did not go ahead it would instead have to restructure its debt and asked the regulator to consider suspending trading in its shares.
Pescanova was not immediately available for further comment.
The company's share price has dropped 26 percent over the last year. It closed at 17.40 euros ($22.75) on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Clare Kane. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources