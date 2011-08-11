* Industry warns fresh price cuts could mean job losses
* Pharmacies in one region shut doors for a day in protest
* New cuts follow wave of spending curbs across EU in 2010
By Rodrigo de Miguel
MADRID, Aug 11 Delays in government payments for
medicines and a planned further round of price cuts threaten
jobs in Spain's pharmaceutical sector, according to industry
officials.
Both drugmakers and pharmacies are hurting from the latest
austerity moves, prompting drugstores in one region to shut for
a day in protest.
Spain is targeting the drugs bill again as it tries to slash
its budget deficit. The new curbs add to an earlier round of
cuts in 2010, which were mirrored across much of Europe,
including Germany, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Ireland and Britain.
"We'll have to make the needed adjustments, perhaps not
marketing some medicines, and very probably laying people off,"
said an executive at one major international drugmaker in Spain.
Up to 85 percent of the 1,300 pharmacies in the region of
Castilla-La Mancha, south of Madrid, were closed on Thursday to
protest about the 130 million euros ($184 million) in payments
owed by the government, said Dolores Espinosa, president of a
regional pharmacy industry group.
Pharmacies' profit margins on drugs are fixed by law, so
they have little room for manoeuvre when payments are delayed.
Spain's 17 autonomous regions reimburse pharmacies for
filling prescriptions from the National Health System and also
pay drugmakers for medicines used in public hospitals, using
transfers from the central government.
Drugmakers are now having to wait as long as two years for
payment from the heavily indebted regions, while payment terms
for pharmacies are more than two months.
The regions have agreed to cut spending even more steeply
this year as many of them are not in line to meet the 2011
target of a total regional deficit equal to 1.3 percent or less
of gross domestic product.
Spain is under intense pressure to improve its fiscal health
due to the euro zone debt crisis and any sign that the regions
are not complying with cuts, and thus jeopardising the
government's overall deficit slashing goals, could cause
additional sell-offs of Spanish sovereign debt.
ZAPATERO APPROVAL
Socialist Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero plans
to approve a series of measures on Aug. 19 to save 2.4 billion
euros, including cutting prices on brand-name medicines by 15
percent in the case of those that have been on the market for 10
years and have no generic substitute.
The pharmaceutical industry, which generated 15 billion
euros in sales last year and employs 40,000 people, is lobbying
against the latest cuts, saying it already lost 2 billion euros
after the government slashed prices last year.
Spanish spending on National Health System prescriptions
dropped 11 percent in the first half of 2011 compared with the
same period last year, according to figures from the health
ministry.
In a further step to drive down costs, the government is
also making it obligatory for doctors to use generic drug names
on prescriptions, not brand names.
The industry argues too much of the cost cutting is falling
on its members.
"The autonomous communities must define their priorities,
whether it's more important to pay for an official car or pay
for medications," Luz Lewin, technical and quality director for
Cofares, Spain's biggest drug distributor, told Reuters.
The average payment time is now 410 days for National Health
System payments to companies for drugs used in hospitals and at
end-March the health system owed medical suppliers 5.2 billion
euros, up 11 percent from the end of 2010, according to industry
association Farmaindustria.
Industry analysts say expectations of a continued squeeze on
margins means the impact of the latest moves may already be
priced into Spanish drug industry stock prices.
Faes Farma has seen its stock price fall almost 50
percent this year, while Almirall is down 18 percent,
in line with the Madrid General index which is down
almost 20 percent.
(Editing by Carlos Ruano, Fiona Ortiz and Ben Hirschler)
($1 = 0.705 Euros)