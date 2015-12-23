MADRID Dec 23 The leader of Spain's newcomer liberal party Ciudadanos Albert Rivera on Wednesday called for a pact with the People's Party and the Socialists to enable a stable government in Spain and protect the country from an independence move in Catalonia.

"We propose a pact between the PP and the PSOE so that nobody takes advantage of the weakness, uncertainty and instability to break up this country," Rivera said during a conference in Madrid.