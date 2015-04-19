* Ciudadanos pushes for milder change than leftists Podemos
* Party, leader lure voters from across political spectrum
* Seen as kingmaker in regional, general elections this year
* Critics say leader is opportunist, party lacks substance
By Julien Toyer, Inmaculada Sanz and Carlos Ruano
BARCELONA, April 19 Albert Rivera, the
35-year-old leader of upstart political party Ciudadanos, has
become Spain's best-rated politician by cutting through his
country's increasingly volatile politics with a simple message:
moderation.
Though it was founded nearly a decade ago,
Ciudadanos("Citizens") has in recent months risen quickly to the
top of opinion polls ahead of a general election that many see
as Spain's most important in 30 years.
A dire economic crisis and corruption scandals that engulfed
both the business and political elite have encouraged new
entrants to Spanish politics over the past couple of years. One
such is the leftist Podemos party that caught international
attention with radical anti-austerity slogans similar to those
of Greek's ruling far-left Syriza.
Rivera, however, wants to infuse Spain's politics with more
transparency, accountability and meritocracy through what he
calls "sensible change."
He calls for dialogue among parties, business leaders and
unions and pledges moderate free-market policies, including tax
policies to encourage entrepreneurship and more spending on
research and development.
"People want profound changes but they also want to keep
what is working, like the welfare system, a productive economy,
the constitution or Europe and the euro," Rivera said in an
interview.
"Those who come to our political rallies are the people who
made the transition to democracy in the 1970s and their children
who want to preserve their legacy," he said from his tiny office
in the basement of Catalonia's regional parliament in Barcelona.
The polls show Rivera's approach is striking a chord.
A Metroscopia survey released last week showed the party had
around 20 percent of the general public's vote - up from just 8
percent in January and on a par with Podemos, the ruling
People's Party (PP) and the opposition socialist party PSOE.
Over the last 12 months, Ciudadanos party members have
expanded 10-fold to 22,000. Some 100,000 people have signed up
as sympathisers.
Appreciation for Rivera himself is also on the up. The
former lawyer, who often wears jeans with a formal jacket in
parliament and is sometimes referred to as a "posh rebel", is
consistently rated as the country's most well-regarded
politician in opinion polls by a wide margin.
STUNTMAN OR KINGMAKER?
Nonetheless, some others remain sceptical of Rivera and
accuse him of caring more about publicity than policy.
In Catalonia, where the party was founded nine years ago,
many people remember him best for appearing naked on a campaign
poster for regional elections in 2006.
Others recall his tendency to speak Spanish in the regional
parliament, where the official language is Catalan. He angered
opponents, but gained headlines.
Ada Colau, who will run for Barcelona town hall in May as
the leader of a coalition of left-wing parties including
Podemos, says Rivera and Ciudadanos are no more than a creation
of top business people to maintain the status quo.
"They say they want change but their candidate to the town
hall elections in Barcelona is a former member of parliament for
the PP who has been engaged in politics for decades," Colau
said.
Still, political analysts say that Rivera's knack for
holding the centre-ground puts him in a strong position to
broker power after the next election should neither the
Socialists nor the ruling PP party gain enough votes.
According to people close to the ruling administration, PP
leaders are trying to build bridges with Rivera, even though
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is challenging him in public. The
socialists are calling Ciudadanos the "civilised right" and have
said they could secure an alliance with the party.
But Rivera, whose Ciudadanos sits alongside Britain's
Liberal Democrats, Germany's FDP and France's Modem, says he is
not interested in discussions unless the other parties change.
"The scenario (after the elections) can be one of chaos but
it can also create new opportunities. It will depend whether we,
the new parties, can provide not only change but also stability
and whether the old ones assume that the current political cycle
is over," he said.
Should those conditions be met, he added, Spain could
recover the spirit of consensus that helped the country secure
one of the quickest transitions from dictatorship to democracy
in the late 1970s.
"We're at a similar moment. Of course today we have
democracy but the democratic regime needs a profound review, a
second transition," said Rivera, whose office wall bears a
poster of Martin Luther King and his phrase: "I have a dream."
ECONOMIC CHANGE
The other change Ciudadanos wants is economic.
It has pledged to increase funding for education, research
and development and pass a wide-ranging tax reform to boost
entrepreneurship and create jobs for the close to five million
unemployed - one fourth of the workforce.
But it recognises that Spain's current economic climate will
not fund widespread spending, pointing out that high-speed
trains and other costly infrastructure projects may have to take
a back seat.
And despite years of austerity measures, Rivera says it is
inevitable that some sacrifices still lie ahead.
The party announced in February that its economic manifesto
would be handled by London School of Economics' professor Luis
Garicano, a move that drew widespread approval from Spanish
business elites and international financial analysts.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sophie Walker)