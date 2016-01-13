MADRID Jan 13 Spain's acting Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy aims to seek backing in parliament to form a
government by the end of January, an official from his
centre-right People's Party said on Wednesday.
Proposals to form a new government will need to be voted on
by Spanish lawmakers, pushing parties to try and form alliances
before then to ensure they will get the support they need.
The PP won the most votes in a Dec. 20 election but fell
well short of a majority and is attempting to forge pacts so
that it can remain in power.
"The vote could take place at the end of January," PP
official Fernando Martinez Maillo told reporters in the
parliament, which recovened on Wednesday for the first time
since the inconclusive election.
