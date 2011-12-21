UPDATE 3-Sears says to cut $1 bln in costs, shares surge 40 pct
* Shares rise as much as 40 pct (Adds details, updates shares)
MADRID Dec 21 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy named Luis de Guindos new economy minister on Wednesday to steer the country through its toughest economic crisis in decades.
Among other top cabinet positions, Cristobal Montoro was appointed treasury minister, Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo foreign minister and Fatima Banez labour minister. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
* Shares rise as much as 40 pct (Adds details, updates shares)
* Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reports a 5.82 percent passive stake in Fifth Street Asset Management Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kXfM1m) Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)