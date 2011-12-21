MADRID Dec 21 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy named Luis de Guindos new economy minister on Wednesday to steer the country through its toughest economic crisis in decades.

Among other top cabinet positions, Cristobal Montoro was appointed treasury minister, Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo foreign minister and Fatima Banez labour minister. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)