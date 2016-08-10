MADRID Aug 10 The leader of Spain's Ciudadanos
party said on Wednesday that acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
would hold a party vote in the "next few days" on a reform pact
in exchange for their support to form a government.
Ciudadanos' leader, Albert Rivera, said on Tuesday his party
could back Rajoy's People's Party (PP) in a vote on forming a
government if the two sides can first agree on six political
reform measures.
After two inconclusive elections in December and June,
Rajoy's People's Party (PP) is well short of a parliamentary
majority despite winning the most votes, and has so far
struggled to win backing from rivals to form a new government.
Even with the support of Ciudadanos, Rajoy would still be
short of a majority in parliament.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Axel Bugge)