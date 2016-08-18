MADRID Aug 18 Spain's acting prime minister Mariano Rajoy has agreed to the terms of a reform pact with the centrist Ciudadanos party, opening the way for a new government after eight months of uncertainty, Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera said on Thursday.

Rivera told journalists after meeting Rajoy that the acting premier had agreed to set a date on Thursday for an investiture vote on a second term for Rajoy.

"Today the date for the investiture vote will be set," said Rivera.

(Reporting By Angus Berwick, writing by Axel Bugge, editing by Sarah White)