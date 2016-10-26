BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
MADRID Oct 26 Spanish conservative leader Mariano Rajoy, who is expected to be confirmed as Prime Minister this coming weekend, said on Wednesday his minority government aimed to debate a new pensions pact with rival parties as soon as he takes office.
Rajoy, from the centre-right People's Party (PP), said tackling the sustainability of the pensions system would be one of his top priorities, alongside a new education pact and a reform of the regional financing system.
Spain is also under pressure to present a new budget plan for 2017 to Brussels in order to guarantee it can meet public deficit targets for next year, and Rajoy said his government planned to present a new public spending limit to parliament in the coming days.
Rajoy is still far from a majority in parliament and will need support from opposition parties to pass measures. (Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Jesus Aguado)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.