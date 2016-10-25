MADRID Oct 25 Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday he had accepted a mandate from King Felipe to seek parliament's backing to form a new government and end over 10 months of political deadlock.

The Socialist party agreed on Sunday to abstain in the vote, allowing Rajoy to lead a minority government of his conservative People's Party (PP), but they have said they will not give him a free hand in passing legislation.

"I guarantee to you that if I am invested in the vote I will work from the first day so that this government is stable and long-lasting," Rajoy told reporters. "I am perfectly aware of the difficulties that governing in minority entails."

The parliament speaker is expected to announce when the assembly will begin debating the confidence vote later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano and Amanda Calvo; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Adrian Croft)