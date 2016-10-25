MADRID Oct 25 Spain's acting Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday he had accepted a mandate from
King Felipe to seek parliament's backing to form a new
government and end over 10 months of political deadlock.
The Socialist party agreed on Sunday to abstain in the vote,
allowing Rajoy to lead a minority government of his conservative
People's Party (PP), but they have said they will not give him a
free hand in passing legislation.
"I guarantee to you that if I am invested in the vote I will
work from the first day so that this government is stable and
long-lasting," Rajoy told reporters. "I am perfectly aware of
the difficulties that governing in minority entails."
The parliament speaker is expected to announce when the
assembly will begin debating the confidence vote later on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano and Amanda Calvo; Writing by Angus
Berwick; Editing by Adrian Croft)