By Emma Pinedo

MADRID, Oct 2 Spain's ruling Socialists promised to guarantee funding for public health care if they win Nov. 20 elections by hiking taxes on alcohol and tobacco while cutting tax breaks for companies that offer employees private health cover.

"If we want to protect the jewel in the welfare state's crown, we must ask those who can to make an effort to do so," Socialist party leader Alfredo Rubalcaba said during a three-day conference to discuss the party's political manifesto.

The measures the Socialists propose "to preserve cheap and good healthcare for all" will help eliminate the deficit in the health system, which the government estimates will run at 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in 2012, Rubalcaba said.

Health budgets are controlled by regional governments, whose spending lies at the heart of fears over Spain's ability to avoid sinking into a debt crisis like Greece or Ireland.

Spain's centre-right opposition People's Party (PP), who dealt the Socialists a crushing blow in May municipal elections, have already implemented health spending cuts in some of the 17 regions they now control as part of the party's austerity plans.

However, the deepest cuts have been in Spain's richest region, Catalonia, where the Catalan nationalist party CiU has been suspending payments to care homes and mental health clinics because the money ran out.

Cuts in health and education budgets, also controlled by the regions, have already fuelled protests and strikes around Spain.

A 10 percent tax hike on tobacco and alcohol -- excluding beer and wine -- would raise 1 billion euros to cut the health system deficit, while abolishing tax breaks for companies offering private health insurance to employees would raise 300 million, Rubalcaba said.

A further 700 million euros would be generated by plans to claim money back from insurers to repay costs incurred to the state due to accidents.

The Socialists' tax hike plans contrast with the PP's commitment to cut taxes for small and medium enterprises if it gets back into power after over seven years on the back benches.

PP leader Mariano Rajoy reiterated these plans on Saturday at a party meeting in Valencia, south east Spain, where he also announced that one-person businesses which hire an employee will be awarded a 3,000 euro tax rebate. The PP will hold their party conference in Malaga, in the southern Andalucia region, from Oct. 6-8.

The Socialists are trailing well behind the PP, which is on course to win a parliamentary majority next month, according to an opinion poll on Sunday.

The Sigma Dos poll published by the right-leaning El Mundo newspaper also showed Rajoy has sprinted ahead in the individual ratings to second place just behind Rubalcaba.

The Socialists have been battered by the highest unemployment rate in the European Union and an economy struggling to exit recession. Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero announced in April he would not be seeking a third term.

Rubalcaba told the Socialist party faithful on Sunday that he will not allow himself to be beaten in the elections. "Nor will you allow yourselves to be beaten. And our desire to win will never be beaten by anyone," he said.

Rubalcaba also tried to woo voters over the weekend by announcing plans to implement a new law obliging Spain's biggest companies, with over 250 employees, to bring more women onto their boards of directors.

The Socialists also reiterated their commitment to limiting a nuclear plant's operating life to 40 years, setting a 2028 deadline for the closure of the last plant. ($1 = 0.745 Euros) (Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Blanca Rodriguez; Writing by Judy MacInnes; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)