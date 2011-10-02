* Spain's Socialists to hike taxes to fund health care
* Tax on alcohol, tobacco, other measures to raise 2 bln
euros
* Poll flags main opposition PP party majority in Nov.20
vote
By Emma Pinedo
MADRID, Oct 2 Spain's ruling Socialists promised
to guarantee funding for public health care if they win Nov. 20
elections by hiking taxes on alcohol and tobacco while cutting
tax breaks for companies that offer employees private health
cover.
"If we want to protect the jewel in the welfare state's
crown, we must ask those who can to make an effort to do so,"
Socialist party leader Alfredo Rubalcaba said during a three-day
conference to discuss the party's political manifesto.
The measures the Socialists propose "to preserve cheap and
good healthcare for all" will help eliminate the deficit in the
health system, which the government estimates will run at 2
billion euros ($2.7 billion) in 2012, Rubalcaba said.
Health budgets are controlled by regional governments, whose
spending lies at the heart of fears over Spain's ability to
avoid sinking into a debt crisis like Greece or Ireland.
Spain's centre-right opposition People's Party (PP), who
dealt the Socialists a crushing blow in May municipal elections,
have already implemented health spending cuts in some of the 17
regions they now control as part of the party's austerity plans.
However, the deepest cuts have been in Spain's richest
region, Catalonia, where the Catalan nationalist party CiU has
been suspending payments to care homes and mental health clinics
because the money ran out.
Cuts in health and education budgets, also controlled by the
regions, have already fuelled protests and strikes around Spain.
A 10 percent tax hike on tobacco and alcohol -- excluding
beer and wine -- would raise 1 billion euros to cut the health
system deficit, while abolishing tax breaks for companies
offering private health insurance to employees would raise 300
million, Rubalcaba said.
A further 700 million euros would be generated by plans to
claim money back from insurers to repay costs incurred to the
state due to accidents.
The Socialists' tax hike plans contrast with the PP's
commitment to cut taxes for small and medium enterprises if it
gets back into power after over seven years on the back benches.
PP leader Mariano Rajoy reiterated these plans on Saturday at
a party meeting in Valencia, south east Spain, where he also
announced that one-person businesses which hire an employee will
be awarded a 3,000 euro tax rebate. The PP will hold their party
conference in Malaga, in the southern Andalucia region, from
Oct. 6-8.
The Socialists are trailing well behind the PP, which is on
course to win a parliamentary majority next month, according to
an opinion poll on Sunday.
The Sigma Dos poll published by the right-leaning El Mundo
newspaper also showed Rajoy has sprinted ahead in the individual
ratings to second place just behind Rubalcaba.
The Socialists have been battered by the highest
unemployment rate in the European Union and an economy
struggling to exit recession. Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez
Zapatero announced in April he would not be seeking a third
term.
Rubalcaba told the Socialist party faithful on Sunday that
he will not allow himself to be beaten in the elections. "Nor
will you allow yourselves to be beaten. And our desire to win
will never be beaten by anyone," he said.
Rubalcaba also tried to woo voters over the weekend by
announcing plans to implement a new law obliging Spain's biggest
companies, with over 250 employees, to bring more women onto
their boards of directors.
The Socialists also reiterated their commitment to limiting
a nuclear plant's operating life to 40 years, setting a 2028
deadline for the closure of the last plant.
($1 = 0.745 Euros)
