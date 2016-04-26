* Socialist leader says lacks support to be prime minister
* Says an election re-run in June is now unavoidable
* Last-minute talks between left-wing parties failed
* Talks with king were last chance to forge coalition
By Julien Toyer and Blanca Rodríguez
MADRID, April 26 A new national election in
Spain is now inevitable, Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez said on
Tuesday after he told King Felipe he could not form a coalition
government and resolve a four-month political stalemate.
The parties have been unable to form a new government since
an inconclusive December election and a final round of
one-to-one meetings between the king and party leaders.
With acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy having already said
he was also lacking the necessary parliamentary backing, the
lower house is now expected to be dissolved on May 3 and the new
general election is seen taking place on June 26.
Opinion polls suggest a new vote would do little to resolve
the deadlock created by December's election, which produced the
most fragmented result in decades. Rajoy's People's Party won
123 seats in the 350-seat lower house of parliament while the
Socialists took 90, Podemos 69 and Ciudadanos 40.
Party leaders have already entered campaign mode, blaming
each other for the impasse that may start taking its toll on the
economy more noticeably if Spain remains without a government
for many more months.
"I have told King Felipe VI that I don't have enough
parliamentary seats to be elected Prime Minister ... With all
probability we are heading towards new elections," Socialist
leader Pedro Sanchez told journalists.
"In my opinion, Mr Iglesias never wanted to pact with the
Socialist party. Spanish politics have suffered a double
blockade, from Mr Rajoy and from Mr Iglesias," he also said.
Raising hopes that a last-ditch coalition deal was possible,
the Socialists said earlier on Tuesday they were ready to agree
on 27 of 30 proposals made by small leftist party Compromis and
modelled on a deal it helped broker last year between left-wing
forces in the eastern region of Valencia.
But anti-austerity party Podemos said those three conditions
- mainly who should take part in the government and how to
ensure its stability - had made any agreement impossible.
Iglesias, however, said he would still try to form an
alliance with the Socialists after a new election, although they
would have to bury their disagreements over fundamental issues
including economic policy and the degree of autonomy to grant
Catalonia.
