MADRID Dec 28 Spain's Socialist party on Monday
ruled out forming a new government with any party that supported
a referendum on independence in Catalonia, a stand that prolongs
political uncertainty after this month's inconclusive national
election.
As the four main parties in Spain vie to form a government
following the election that left no party with a parliamentary
majority, Catalonia, the engine of the Spanish economy and home
to an entrenched independence movement, has emerged as one of
the main sticking points.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's People's Party (PP), which
won 123 seats - far short of the 176 minimum needed to govern
alone - and the Socialists, who came second, both reject any
referendum in Catalonia, where separatists won a majority of
seats in a regional election in September.
Leftist party Podemos, which has been cast as potential
kingmaker and says Spain should be recognised as a multinational
state, has said it is committed to holding a referendum if it
enters government.
Its strong results in the election - it won 69 seats, only
21 less than the Socialists - has led to the possibility of an
alliance of leftist parties.
But Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez said Podemos leader Pablo
Iglesias would have to renounce his pledge to grant a referendum
if both parties were to join forces.
"We will not discuss questions about the territorial
integrity of the country," Sanchez said at a news conference.
"We will not form a government at any cost."
Sanchez dashed hopes of a grand coalition of the mainstream
left and right last week after he said he would reject any pact
that led to a new government with Rajoy or a different leader of
the PP.
Without the backing of the Socialists, or at least their
implicit support via abstentions, it would be impossible for the
PP to form a government with a majority in parliament.
Podemos' Iglesias, who had said last week he was open to an
agreement with Sanchez, said on Monday he doubted the resolve of
the Socialists to form an alternative government to the PP.
"(The Socialists) are determined to not understand that the
unity of Spain is defended by understanding its
multi-nationality," Iglesias said at a news conference.
Apart from a recognition of a multi-national Spain, Iglesias
has said other conditions for joining a leftist coalition are
more social policies, a new electoral law, and mechanisms to
better control government.
