* Spanish King concludes round of political talks on Friday
* PM Rajoy seen losing first confidence vote within days
* Left-wing parties soften red lines over potential alliance
* Ciudadanos party ready to abstain to avoid new elections
By Julien Toyer
MADRID, Jan 22 Spain will start to find out on
Friday how quickly political parties can agree on a new
government, with the prospect of a left-wing alliance now seen
as gaining ground over a potential "grand coalition" one month
after an inconclusive election.
King Felipe will meet the leaders of Podemos, the Socialists
and the conservative People's Party (PP) - acting Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy - to conclude five days of talks with all forces
represented in parliament.
He is expected to propose Rajoy, whose PP won most seats but
failed to gain an outright majority in the Dec. 20 vote, as a
candidate for prime minister shortly afterwards.
While Rajoy is set to lose the subsequent parliamentary vote
on his appointment as most parties have already said they would
reject him, the move would set the clock ticking and open a
two-month maximum period for the formation of a government or
the the prospect of new elections in May.
It would also give Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez the next
shot as candidate for the job.
Sanchez opposes the "grand coalition" of centre-left and
centre-right parties proposed by Rajoy and wants instead to
strike a deal with leftist newcomer Podemos and other smaller
groups to obtain a majority of "progressive forces".
That will not be easy as Podemos, which relies on strong
regional affiliates, especially in Catalonia, has pledged to
organise a referendum on the independence of the wealthy
northeastern region, which the Socialist's reject.
The two parties however softened their respective stance on
the issue earlier this week and insisted they wanted to focus on
economic and social issues rather than on the Catalan question.
"We will back any candidate who is able to generate a
majority for change in this country," said Joan Baldovi, from
Compromis, a Podemos' affiliate in the Valencia region, after
meeting the king on Thursday.
"People have voted in a clear way and what they want is that
we reach an agreement," he said.
The fragmented election has thrust Spain into a situation
unprecedented in the four decades since the return of democracy.
The PP and the Socialists, which have alternated in power
over the last 40 years, came first and second but with greatly
reduced support.
Meanwhile, two new parties, the anti-austerity Podemos and
the centrist Ciudadanos, attracted a new generation of voters
disillusioned with the old elite.
If Sanchez fails to be voted in as prime minister, it is not
clear yet whether Rajoy would try again or the parties would
directly seek a new election within the following two months.
Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera said on Thursday his party
was ready to abstain in favour of Rajoy or Sanchez to avoid a
new election and provide institutional stability at a time when
the Spanish economy - the European Union's fifth-largest - is
recovering from its worst crisis in decades.
A majority of Spanish voters oppose holding another election
to resolve the political stalemate and want parties to agree on
a coalition government, a survey showed on Sunday.
(Additional reporting by Blanca Gonzalez; Editing by Angus
MacSwan)