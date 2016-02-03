MADRID Feb 3 Spain's Socialists on Wednesday
kicked off long-awaited talks to form a coalition government, a
task seen as impossible unless several political parties drop
some major red lines.
In a brief speech to representatives of his party, socialist
chief Pedro Sanchez announced he would meet with small leftist
and regional parties on Wednesday, with liberal Ciudadanos on
Thursday and with anti-austerity Podemos on Friday.
He also said he had appointed a six-strong team to handle
the negotiations, which will focus on four areas: creating jobs,
tackling social inequalities, restoring faith in the country's
institutions and giving Spain a new constitution to better
accommodate Catalonia.
"Before we can discuss the 'who' we have to answer the
'what'," Sanchez said. "I want to send a message of confidence
because Spain can be governed with moderation and dialogue and
with progressive policies."
Given Spain's unprecedented parliamentary fragmentation, the
socialists would need the backing of at least three parties to
achieve a simple majority of seats while several others would
have to abstain.
Not only do those parties have different - and sometimes
opposed - economic manifestos but they also disagree on
fundamental issues such as whether to organise an independence
referendum in Catalonia.
Sanchez had said on Tuesday that he would need at least one
month before he could seek the confidence of the parliament.
If he fails, other potential candidates would have a maximum
of two month to try to form an alternative majority. After that,
a new national election would have to be called.
