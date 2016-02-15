(Adds Podemos proposal, context)
MADRID Feb 15 Spanish deputies set an
early-March deadline on Monday for Socialist Party leader Pedro
Sanchez to present a government, setting in motion a legislative
process that could lead to fresh national elections by mid-year.
Following inconclusive elections in December, Sanchez is
leading talks to try to set up a viable leftist coalition.
But so far he has made little progress, with a disagreement
over a possible independence referendum for Catalonia impeding
negotiations with his biggest potential partner, anti-austerity
Podemos, and prolonging the country's political stalemate.
The speaker of the lower parliamentary house, Patxi Lopez,
said it would schedule March 3 for a vote of confidence in
whatever administration Sanchez presents.
If that fails to win support, other parties - including
acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, whose centre-right People's
Party (PP) finished first in December's vote - would have two
months to form an alternative coalition before a new election
would be called.
According to a survey by polling firm GAD3 on Sunday, 58
percent of Spaniards believe fresh elections will take place.
That could well be in June, according to media speculation.
Sanchez, whose Socialists finished second in December and
who has ruled out backing a PP-led government, favours a
coalition of leftist parties, including Podemos.
Podemos' leader Pablo Iglesias unveiled plans on Monday for
a leftist "government of change" to reverse deep and unpopular
budget cuts.
The Socialists oppose his pre-election promise of a
referendum for Catalonia, though Iglesias suggested some
flexibility on that issue.
"It is essential a referendum that allows the citizens of
Catalonia to exercise their right to decide their political
future... but we're open to other proposals," he told a news
conference.
According to projections in a second part of the GAD3
survey, released on Monday, the PP and Socialists would lose
seats to Podemos and liberal Ciudadanos in a new election,
though parliament would remain as fragmented as it is now.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick and Paul Day; Editing by Paul Day
and John Stonestreet)