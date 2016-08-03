MADRID Aug 3 Spain's acting Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday his People's Party (PP) and
smaller rival Ciudadanos had taken a first step towards
unfreezing deadlocked Spanish politics by agreeing to discuss a
2017 budget proposal due in mid-October.
Rajoy said a day earlier that Spain may have to hold its
third election in under a year if parties such as the Socialists
continued their steadfast opposition to his centre-right PP and
its efforts to form a government.
Spain has been under a caretaker administration for nearly
eight months after a December election stripped the PP of its
majority in parliament and coalition talks were inconclusive.
Another election in June also failed to result in a government.
"This is a first step and, as you know, even the longest
journey always starts with a first step," Rajoy told a news
conference after meeting Ciudadanos (Citizens) leader Albert
Rivera.
The centrist Ciudadanos has been the most forthcoming of
Rajoy's rivals, promising to abstain in any parliamentary
confidence vote to allow a PP government.
But Ciudadanos, which came fourth in both ballots, has too
few seats to form a parliamentary majority with the PP alone.
For this only the Socialists are big enough, but the party has
repeatedly said it would oppose Rajoy.
At an earlier news conference, Rivera heaped pressure on
Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez, urging him and his party to
accept a PP-led minority government.
"If he keeps up his inflexible 'no, no, no' stance, Spain
will be condemned to a perpetual blockage and an unprecedented
institutional crisis," Rivera said.
It is unclear how long negotiations between parties can drag
on for. Rajoy accepted a mandate from Spain's King Felipe to
form a government but has yet to set a date for a confidence
vote.
At Wednesday's news conference, Rajoy announced the PP had
drafted a list of ten policy proposals to form the basis of any
coalition talks, and that he and Rivera had agreed to discuss
the most pressing, the 2017 national budget, plans for which
need to be presented to Brussels by mid-October.
Other policies on the list include an education reform,
tweaks to labour laws and an overhaul of the regional financing
and welfare systems, he said.
