* Ciudadanos opens door to supporting Rajoy as PM
* Move could help end 8 months of political stalemate
* Rajoy's People's Party to vote on Ciudadanos deal
* Failure would edge Spain closer to third election
(Recasts with Rajoy's comments, adds background, quotes)
By Angus Berwick
MADRID, Aug 10 Spanish acting Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday his conservative People's Party
would hold a leadership vote next week on a reform pact proposed
by centrists Ciudadanos as a condition of their support to form
a long-awaited government.
Agreement between Ciudadanos ("Citizens") and the PP - which
won the most votes in a June election re-run but fell short of a
majority - would mark the biggest step yet in ending a near
eight-month political morass. Until now Ciudadanos had said only
that it would abstain in any parliamentary confidence vote to
install Rajoy as prime minister.
Though the PP would still need support from other forces to
form a stable government and press on with an economic recovery,
a shift from Ciudadanos, Spain's fourth-biggest party, could
encourage others to ease objections to a conservative
government.
Rajoy told a news conference that the Executive Committee -
a body of about 100 people largely loyal to Rajoy - would vote
on Aug. 17 on whether to back a six-point political reform
package proposed on Tuesday by Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera.
He would not say whether he supported the package as presented.
"Spaniards want a government and we hope we can start
negotiations with Ciudadanos as soon as possible," Rajoy said.
"The PP will do everything in its power."
The reforms could yet prove unpalatable for PP leaders,
given they are aimed at tackling corruption scandals that have
tainted their party, and at changing an electoral system that
benefits larger forces.
But without an agreement, Spain may have little option but
to hold its third election in a year.
With support from Cuidadanos, a natural ally for the PP on
economic matters, Rajoy would still be seven seats shy of the
176 he needs in the 350-strong lower house of parliament for an
absolute majority.
Their endorsement would, however, pile more pressure on the
second-placed Socialists to abstain in a confidence vote or be
blamed for worsening the deadlock as worries rise over its
impact on Spain's strong economic recovery.
So far growth has continued unhindered, outperforming many
of its European peers, but important deadlines are approaching.
Without a government, Spain will struggle to deliver its 2017
budget plans to Brussels by mid-October.
FRESH ELECTION?
There were few signs on Wednesday that the Socialists, under
leader Pedro Sanchez, were yet willing to end their decades-long
rivalry with the PP, though some former leaders have called on
the party to change its stance.
"The PSOE has its position, it is clear ... there was a
long, in-depth debate and that position is to vote no," Oscar
Lopez, a senior Socialist party member, said in a TV interview.
Rajoy said he would continue to try to persuade the
Socialists to back him. A third national election, according to
polls, would likely deliver a similarly fractured result.
"If Sanchez maintains his 'no' position, we will again hold
elections," Rajoy said.
Rajoy has yet to commit to a confidence vote, despite
accepting a mandate from the king last month to form a
government.
He declined to specify a date for the vote beyond saying he
hoped to have a government in place that can deliver a budget to
parliament before the end of September.
Rivera said he hoped the confidence vote would take place
either in August or in early September.
"Spaniards' patience has a limit," he said.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Sarah White and Ralph
Boulton)