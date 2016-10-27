* Rajoy expected to lose first vote on Thursday
* Socialists to abstain in second vote on Saturday
* Rajoy will lead weak minority government
* Socialists say will reverse Rajoy's policies from first
term
By Inmaculada Sanz and Angus Berwick
MADRID, Oct 27 Spain's Socialists will not allow
incoming conservative leader Mariano Rajoy a free hand to govern
despite allowing him a second term, one of their leaders told
parliament on Thursday during a heated debate before a first
confidence vote.
Rajoy is expected to lose the first vote that starts at
around 1800 GMT, but the Socialists, in a change of stance, have
agreed to abstain in a second vote on Saturday, permitting him
to form a minority government and end more than 300 days of
political limbo.
Rajoy's People's Party won two national elections in
December and June but without a majority, and efforts to form a
coalition in a fragmented parliament failed.
Rajoy urged opponents on Wednesday to set aside their
differences and to work together to avoid another election in
the future which he said would be damaging for the country.
But Socialists and members of anti-austerity Podemos queued
up inside and outside parliament to make clear they would fight
Rajoy's conservative policies from his first term and keep
parliament in flux.
"You will not dominate parliament, the majority you lack
will triumph and a lot of the time it will align with the PSOE
(the Socialists)," Antonio Hernando, a senior Socialist member,
said.
To win the first confidence vote, Rajoy would need an
absolute majority of 176 in the 350-seat parliament. A loss will
trigger a second vote 48 hours later in which parties can
abstain, meaning he only needs more votes in favour than
against.
Rajoy will need support from outside his People's Party to
pass legislation in what would be a challenging second term.
Top of the list of the tasks awaiting him is shrinking
Spain's budget deficit to meet its 2017 target agreed with
Brussels which requires at least 5 billion euros ($5.46 billion)
of either cuts or revenues.
The Socialists remain deeply split over their planned
abstention vote, which a majority of their senior members
approved on Sunday. The party's wing in the Catalonia region has
already said it will vote "no" on Saturday.
Rajoy urged the Socialists on Thursday not to reverse his
economic reforms and offered an olive branch to the opposition
saying he was willing to compromise and strike a national pact
on reforming Spain's struggling education system.
"Having a government that cannot govern is just as bad as
not having a government," Rajoy told lawmakers.
Podemos' head Pablo Iglesias, who has called for protesters
to surround parliament for Saturday's vote, laid claim on
Thursday to leading the opposition to Rajoy's incoming
administration and denounced the Socialists as partners of the
PP, which he brands as corrupt and committed to austerity.
"There are more potential criminals in this chamber than
there are outside," Iglesias said to jeers from other
politicians.
($1 = 0.9153 euros)
(Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Adrian Croft and Angus
MacSwan)