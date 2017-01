MADRID Oct 31 Spanish conservative leader Mariano Rajoy was sworn in as prime minister on Monday by King Felipe, after more than 10 months of political jockeying to form a government following two inconclusive elections.

Rajoy, leader of the People's Party, is returning to power after losing his absolute majority, and will have to strike deals with opposition parties to pass legislation in a fragmented and hostile parliament. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Adrian Croft)