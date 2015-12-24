MADRID Dec 24 Less than one third of Spaniards
want a re-run of last Sunday's election, which resulted in a
political stalemate, with two-thirds favouring a pact between
parties, a poll showed on Thursday.
Just 7 percent of those surveyed said they would change
their votes in a fresh election while 87.1 percent said they
would vote the same.
The conservative People's Party (PP) won the most votes in
Sunday's election but lost its parliamentary majority, with main
opposition Socialists (PSOE) in second place. Both lost ground
to two newcomers, the liberal Ciudadanos and left-wing Podemos.
Only 1.4 percent of PP supporters would change their vote in
a new election while 6.8 percent of those who backed the PSOE
would vote for a different party, the poll showed.
Of those surveyed, 27 percent said they would prefer to see
PP leader Mariano Rajoy remain as prime minister while 26
percent said Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias should replace him.
PSOE leader Pedro Sanchez was favoured by 20 percent and Albert
Rivera of Ciudadanos by just 12 percent.
The poll of 1,200 people was carried out on Monday and
Tuesday by Invymark for the television channel La Sexta.
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Catherine Evans)