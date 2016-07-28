MADRID, July 28 Spain's acting Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy on Thursday said he had accepted a mandate from
the King to form a government although he did not yet have
enough backing to seek the confidence of the parliament.
Rajoy left the date open for such a parliamentary vote to
happen and said he would open a round of talks with other
parties to try and convince them to vote for his conservative
People's Party.
Most parties said this week said they would not vote in
favour of the PP, which has 137 seats in the parliament when 176
are needed to reach a majority.
"We need to form a solid and stable government as soon as
possible," Rajoy told a news conference after meeting with King
Felipe.
"Spain needs a government now, this government should be
headed by the PP and there is no alternative to this," he also
said.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)