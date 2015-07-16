* Rajoy turns down calls to overhaul re-election plan
* Insists on economic recovery rather than social policies
* Party officials, voters concerned over his leadership
* Newcomer parties gain ground ahead of year-end election
By Julien Toyer
MADRID, July 16 After Spain's ruling
conservatives were clobbered in local elections in May, party
colleagues of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy suggested he not run
for re-election later this year.
"You are the one who should worry the most about the vote
results," one top party official warned Rajoy at a crisis
meeting on May 25th, according to two officials in the room.
The day earlier, candidates from anti-establishment parties
Podemos and Ciudadanos had taken hundreds of local council seats
away from Rajoy's People's Party across the country. The two
upstarts are expected to do at least as well in the year-end
national vote.
The results highlighted what many in Rajoy's party had been
telling the premier for months: the political perils of the
austerity-focused agendas that many governments have embarked
upon during Europe's recent debt crisis had now reached Spain.
Despite improving growth, the country's austerity-driven
economic recovery has not translated into a secure job market.
Nearly a quarter of the workforce is unemployed. Voters are
furious.
At the meeting, party lieutenants urged Rajoy to make
changes both at government and party levels and pay more
attention to social welfare policies that impoverished Spaniards
were clamouring for. The premier promised to act.
Two months later, however, little has changed.
The PP put forward younger faces to speak for it and
modernised its logo. The government took limited steps to soften
some of its austerity policies - partly reversing earlier tax
hikes, restoring a fraction of civil service perks that were cut
in 2012 and passing measures that slightly reduced energy bills.
But the electoral message remains unaltered, as is the
party's top brass. A cabinet reshuffle, mooted by Rajoy himself,
never took place.
Instead, as in 2004 and 2008 when he successfully quelled
previous internal rebellion in the party, Rajoy is sticking to
the stay-the course approach that helped him rise from a
provincial land registry clerk to the top of Spain's politics.
Spain has gone even further than Portugal, Ireland, Italy
and Greece - fellow euro zone countries hard hit by the
financial crisis - to impose cuts to wages, pensions and social
spending over the past four years.
The recipe has ostensibly worked: today, Spanish exports are
growing again, fuelling economic growth and giving Rajoy a
justification for not embracing policy changes his party
colleagues are seeking.
"NO PUNCH"
Yet the perseverance the premier built his reputation on
comes with high risks this time.
A poll released last week showed that Rajoy had lost support
from 40 percent of the 11 million people who voted for him in
the 2011 general election.
Leandro Fernando, a pensioner from the eastern city of
Valencia who has been a sympathiser of the PP since 1983, said
he was highly disappointed by the party's policies and he was
not sure he would vote for the PP this time around.
"Rajoy has no punch," he said. "Under him, we've moved too
far apart from our core political program."
Adding to economic troubles are broader political and
cultural problems facing the People's Party.
A number of party officials are facing corruption
investigations. Rajoy last year passed two anti-corruption laws
targeting party financing and conflicts of interest in
government roles.
He also urged Spaniards to have faith in his and other
politicians' honesty as he came under fire for failing to take
quick action against party members or ministers who appeared to
have links with a kickback scheme.
In European elections last year, and again in the local
elections in May, voters delivered their verdict: the party
suffered its worst results in more than 20 years.
"I WON'T VOTE FOR THIS PP"
Jose Maria Aznar, former prime minister and honorary
chairman of the party, last month levelled unusually sharp
criticism towards Rajoy in an interview with conservative
newspaper ABC.
"There are no safe votes (for the PP), not even mine," Aznar
was quoted as saying in the interview.
"If voters say twice 'I won't vote for this PP' and there is
no overhaul, then there is no guarantee that on the third
occasion they won't say no again, this time in a general
election," he said.
Since the May elections, the far-left Podemos and
business-friendly Ciudadanos have been gaining ground. Each is
expected to take between 15 percent and 20 percent of the vote
in the general election.
That would prevent the PP from winning a new outright
majority, likely forcing the creation of a coalition government
for the first time in 40 years in Spain and with unforeseen
consequences on policy.
Narciso Michavila, head of GAD3 polling firm, says Rajoy
faces an uphill battle luring back all the voters who defected
in recent elections.
The most effective way to convince voters is to focus on a
"social recovery", he said. Even so, Michavila said it might be
too late for the conservative party to claw back lost ground.
"There is no doubt that (the recovery) is a necessary
condition," Michavila said. "Now, the question stands of whether
it will be a sufficient condition."
(Editing by Alessandra Galloni and Peter Graff)