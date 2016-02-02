MADRID Feb 2 The leader of Spain's Socialists, who was on Tuesday picked by the king to lead talks to form a government, said discussions with political parties would likely go over at least one month before he could seek the confidence of parliament.

Speaking at a news conference, Pedro Sanchez said he would open talks with all parties - including the conservative People's Party - as of Wednesday, although he would not actively seek the backing of parties that favour Catalonia's independence from Spain. (Reporting by Julien Toyer)