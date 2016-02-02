IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
MADRID Feb 2 The leader of Spain's Socialists, who was on Tuesday picked by the king to lead talks to form a government, said discussions with political parties would likely go over at least one month before he could seek the confidence of parliament.
Speaking at a news conference, Pedro Sanchez said he would open talks with all parties - including the conservative People's Party - as of Wednesday, although he would not actively seek the backing of parties that favour Catalonia's independence from Spain. (Reporting by Julien Toyer)
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February