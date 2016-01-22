MADRID Jan 22 Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez on
Friday said he would do everything that is needed to try to form
a government of "progressive forces" in Spain if and when acting
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy fails to obtain the confidence of
the parliament.
Sanchez reiterated after meeting King Felipe that it was
Rajoy's obligation to first try to obtain a majority and that
the socialist party would vote against him, therefore ruling out
again a German-style 'grand coalition.'
"We will wait for Mr Rajoy to present himself and if he
fails, the socialist party will do what it needs to do to form a
government of change, progressive and reformist," Sanchez told a
news conference.
(Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez and Julien Toyer; Editing by
Paul Day)