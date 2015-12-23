MADRID Dec 23 The leader of Spain's Socialists Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday said his party would vote against a new government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy or of his People's Party, rejecting a pact between the country's two main parties.

Such an alliance would be one of the only combination of political forces allowing a stable government in Spain after an inconclusive election on Sunday.

"We say 'no' to Rajoy and his policies," Sanchez told a news conference after meeting with Rajoy.

"The Socialists will work so that there is a new government, a government of change, with progressive ideas and capacity for dialogue," he also said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)