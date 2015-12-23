MADRID Dec 23 The leader of Spain's Socialists
Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday said his party would vote against a
new government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy or of his
People's Party, rejecting a pact between the country's two main
parties.
Such an alliance would be one of the only combination of
political forces allowing a stable government in Spain after an
inconclusive election on Sunday.
"We say 'no' to Rajoy and his policies," Sanchez told a news
conference after meeting with Rajoy.
"The Socialists will work so that there is a new government,
a government of change, with progressive ideas and capacity for
dialogue," he also said.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)