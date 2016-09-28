MADRID, Sept 28 The leader of Spain's
Socialists, Pedro Sanchez, will remain head of the party despite
a wave of resignations by senior party members aimed at
dislodging him, the party's number two said on Wednesday.
Cesar Luena told a news conference that the Socialist
party's 38-strong executive committee would not be dissolved
even though 17 of its members resigned on Wednesday in a bid to
unseat their leader and break Spain's nine-month political
deadlock.
If the committee is dissolved, interim management would
begin and a party conference would then have to pick a new
leader in a few weeks.
