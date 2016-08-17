MADRID Aug 17 Spain's acting Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday it would still be impossible to
form a government and end a near eight-month political deadlock
unless the Socialist party offered him some form of support in a
confidence vote.
Rajoy got the green light on Wednesday from his conservative
People's Party (PP) to negotiate with centrist rival Ciudadanos
and try and secure their support.
But without the Socialists, which have repeatedly said they
would veto a PP-led government, he would still be short of a
parliamentary majority in a vote to invest him as prime
minister.
"Ciudadanos has taken a step forward, the Socialist party
has not taken a single one. Without this step, it is not
possible for the investiture to go through," Rajoy told a news
conference.
