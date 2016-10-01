(Repeats to widen distribution)
MADRID Oct 1 The leader of Spain's Socialist
party, Pedro Sanchez, resigned on Saturday after losing a party
assembly vote, a party source told Reuters.
The party's members had met on Saturday to decide whether to
oust Sanchez, a step which could pave the way for the formation
of a new government and end a nine-month political deadlock.
Sanchez has led a stand-off with acting Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy's conservative People's Party (PP), which won the
most votes but fell short of a majority in two inconclusive
elections, and the dispute has frustrated attempts to form a
government.
(Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez, writing by Angus Berwick;
Editing by Julien Toyer)