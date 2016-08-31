MADRID Aug 31 Spain's acting prime minister
lost a parliamentary confidence vote for a second term on
Wednesday, as expected, after he failed to win enough support
from the opposition, bringing the country closer to a potential
third election in a year.
Mariano Rajoy, of the centre-right People's Party (PP),
secured the backing of only 170 representatives in the
350-strong assembly, six seats shy of the majority he needed.
Liberal newcomer Ciudadanos voted in favour of Rajoy, as did
a small party from the Canary Islands. The Socialists,
anti-austerity alliance Unidos Podemos, and regional parties
from the Basque Country and Catalonia voted against him.
(Reporting By Carlos Ruano, Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing
by Angus Berwick)