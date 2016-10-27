MADRID Oct 27 Spain's acting Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy lost a parliamentary confidence vote on Thursday
but is expected to win a second vote on Saturday, opening the
way for a minority conservative government after a 10-month
political deadlock.
Rajoy, of the People's Party (PP), secured the backing of
170 representatives in the 350-strong assembly, six seats short
of the majority he needed.
The Socialists, the second largest party in two inconclusive
elections after Rajoy's PP, voted against Rajoy on Thursday.
But they have agreed to abstain in a second confidence vote
on Saturday where Rajoy needs only to win more votes in favour
than against him to secure a second term in office, a threshold
he is expected to reach.
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano and Angus Berwick; Writing by Amanda
Calvo; Editing by Adrian Croft)