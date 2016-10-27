MADRID Oct 27 Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy lost a parliamentary confidence vote on Thursday but is expected to win a second vote on Saturday, opening the way for a minority conservative government after a 10-month political deadlock.

Rajoy, of the People's Party (PP), secured the backing of 170 representatives in the 350-strong assembly, six seats short of the majority he needed.

The Socialists, the second largest party in two inconclusive elections after Rajoy's PP, voted against Rajoy on Thursday.

But they have agreed to abstain in a second confidence vote on Saturday where Rajoy needs only to win more votes in favour than against him to secure a second term in office, a threshold he is expected to reach. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano and Angus Berwick; Writing by Amanda Calvo; Editing by Adrian Croft)