MADRID Oct 25 Spain's parliament will begin
discussing acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's bid for a
second term in office on Wednesday, the house speaker said on
Tuesday.
Speaker Ana Pastor said the debate would continue on
Thursday but did not confirm that a first parliamentary vote on
whether to give the conservative prime minister another term
would be held that day, as is widely expected.
If Rajoy fails to secure an absolute majority, falling short
of the 176 votes required in a 350-seat lower house, a second
vote would be held within 48 hours where he would only need to
win a simple majority.
The Socialist party agreed on Sunday to abstain in a second
vote to enable a Rajoy-led minority government.
