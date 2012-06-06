MADRID, June 6 Spain's Banco Popular ruled out the need for public funds on Wednesday, saying it is targeting 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in capital gains from asset sales to strengthen its capital base.

Despite setting aside funds to meet new capital requirements, Popular said it expects to report net profit of 905 million euros between this year and next, a sum it said would increase significantly in 2014. ($1 = 0.8001 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)