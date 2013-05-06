BRIEF-Small Cap Danmark FY pre-tax profit down at DKK 23.5 mln
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
MADRID May 6 Spain's Banco Popular on Monday said it was planning a reverse split of its shares to reduce volatility in their trading, in an operation that will group together five old shares to every new one.
The bank said a 2.5 billion euro ($3.3 billion) capital hike it resorted to last year to cope with steep provisions against real estate losses had pushed its share price well below one euro, an unattractive level for investors. Popular shares were flat at 0.59 at 0730GMT. ($1 = 0.7624 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane, Editing by Sarah White)
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
DUBAI, March 8 Most Gulf stock markets were weak on Wednesday as another slide in Doha Bank pulled down Qatar, but Dubai rose on the back of gains in a few stocks.
* LME copper stocks nearly double since Thursday * Chine copper imports tumble in February * Mine disruptions in Chile, Indonesia help support (Updates prices) By Pratima Desai LONDON, March 8 Copper rose on Wednesday as funds closed positions betting on lower prices, but a higher dollar, lower imports of the metal by top consumer China and rising inventories were expected to weigh. Benchmark copper on the London metal Exchange traded up 0.4 percent