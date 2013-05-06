MADRID May 6 Spain's Banco Popular on Monday said it was planning a reverse split of its shares to reduce volatility in their trading, in an operation that will group together five old shares to every new one.

The bank said a 2.5 billion euro ($3.3 billion) capital hike it resorted to last year to cope with steep provisions against real estate losses had pushed its share price well below one euro, an unattractive level for investors. Popular shares were flat at 0.59 at 0730GMT. ($1 = 0.7624 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane, Editing by Sarah White)