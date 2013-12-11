BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
MADRID Dec 11 Banco Popular said on Wednesday it would carry out a capital increase of up to 450 million euros and use the cash obtained to buy a stake in Mexican financial group BX+ and boost its core capital ratio.
The bank said the capital hike, worth about 6 percent of its shares, would be subscribed by shareholders in BX+ and other Mexican business people while it will buy a 24.9 percent stake in BX+ for about 97 million euros ($134 million).
Trading in Popular shares was suspended at around 1340 GMT. It will resume at 1430 GMT, Spain's stock market regulator said in a separate statement.
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.