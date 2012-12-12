BRIEF-Mercialys FY EBITDA up 11.4 pct at 160.5 million euros
* FY EBITDA 160.5 million euros versus 144.1 million euros year ago
MADRID Dec 12 Spanish lender Popular has sold a 1.143 billion euro ($1.49 billion) portfolio of troubled consumer loans to two international investors, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Nordic distressed debt group Lindorff and financial services-focused private equity firm Anacap bought the portfolio, according to the source.
It was not immediately clear what price the investors had paid for the package of loans. The portfolio had already been largely provisioned for. ($1 = 0.7693 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz, writing by Sarah White, editing by Clare Kane)
FRANKFURT, Feb 14 Rolling back international banking regulations would put the achievements made since the financial crisis into question and could trigger a dangerous race between countries to ease rules, a senior European Union official warned on Tuesday.
* Releases preliminary results and exceeds its earnings forecast