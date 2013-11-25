MADRID Nov 25 Spain's Banco Popular
said on Monday it had agreed to sell its property management
unit to U.S. based investment firms Kennedy Wilson
and Varde Partners, though it will retain a minority stake in
the business.
Popular, which did not disclose financial details of the
deal, said it would close in the coming weeks.
The unit, which manages around 15.8 billion euros ($21
billion) of property-related loans and repossessed real estate,
will be run by a new group controlled by Kennedy Wilson and
Varde Partners, in which Popular will also participate, the bank
said. ($1 = 0.7394 euros)