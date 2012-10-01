UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MADRID Oct 1 Trading in Spain's Banco Popular was suspended on Monday, the stock market operator said, after the bank announced it had agreed to a capital increase of up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion). ($1 = 0.7773 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts