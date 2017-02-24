MADRID Feb 24 The Spanish cabinet passed a decree on Friday aimed at liberalising hiring practices in the country's ports, a move that has prompted unions to call a nine-day strike expected to cause major disruption to key export chains.

Around two thirds of Spain's imports and exports pass through its ports, and prolonged industrial action could be especially painful for the country's automobile industry and chemical sector.

The law, which attempts to bring Spanish port labour practices in to line with the rest of Europe, must be sent to Parliament for final approval. (Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Jesús Aguado)